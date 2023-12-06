trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696030
“Ye Hindutva Growth Rate hai…” Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Congress On India's Economic Growth

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Weighing in on India's growth rate during a debate on the state of the national economy amid the prevailing global challenges in the Rajya Sabha on Day 2 of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on December 05 said the country's robust GDP numbers reflect the “growth rate of Hindutva”.
