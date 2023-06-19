NewsVideos
Yoga Day: MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi and foreign diplomats performs Yoga at the Lotus Temple

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
On June 21, World will celebrate the 9th anniversary of the International Yoga Day. A part of India’s ancient heritage, Yoga is India’s gift to the humanity. MoS Meenakashi Lekhi participated in a Yoga session ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

