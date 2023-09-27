trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667781
Yogi Adityanath, CM Uttar Pradesh, Performs 'Janata Darshan' At Gorakhnath Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, on the morning of September 27 held 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in the Gorakhpur District of Uttar Pradesh. He heard the issues and grievances of women from all parts of the state.
