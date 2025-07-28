Advertisement
Yogi's bulldozer action on illegal madrasa!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
CM Yogi had already warned the Mafia Board... to remove illegal encroachments from government lands in time... otherwise action will be taken... The effect of CM's warning has started showing in Saharanpur... An illegal madrasa was being run on the land of the irrigation department since 1988... The administration kept giving notices and Bhaijaan kept increasing the encroachment on government land... When illegal encroachment became an obstacle in the path of development, Yogi's bulldozer roared.

