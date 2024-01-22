trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712692
You will be shocked to see the security of PM Modi in Ayodhya Ram Temple

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
PM Modi Security Layers in Ayodhya Ram Mandir: अयोध्या (Ayodhya) में प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम के लिए सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं. पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) की सुरक्षा के लिए 'पंचमुखी सुरक्षा कवच' का घेरा है. पीएम मोदी की सुरक्षा की लेयर्स कैसी है? देखिये इस स्पेशल रिपोर्ट में...

Hema Malini and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Dance at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Hema Malini and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Dance at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Devotees Offer Prayers to Lord Ram at Shri Ram Mandir
Devotees Offer Prayers to Lord Ram at Shri Ram Mandir
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 'Now streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots...', says CM Yogi in Ayodhya
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 'Now streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots...', says CM Yogi in Ayodhya
PM Modi Addresses Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
PM Modi Addresses Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
Celebrations at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya ,Devotees Rejoice After Seeing Lord Ram Lalla
Celebrations at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya ,Devotees Rejoice After Seeing Lord Ram Lalla

