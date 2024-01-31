trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715981
Youth Congress Protest at Chandigarh Mayor's Office Leads to Police Detention

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Members of the Youth Congress stage a protest outside the Mayor's Office in Chandigarh regarding the recent mayoral election. The demonstration prompts police intervention, resulting in the detention of the protestors. Tensions and concerns surrounding the election outcome are evident as the Youth Congress voices its dissent through this public display.

