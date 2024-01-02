trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705159
Youths in Bihar Sell Liquor Disguised as Fruits Despite Prohibition

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Since the prohibition of alcohol in Bihar in 2016, the state has witnessed a peculiar scenario where individuals are ingeniously sidestepping the law to engage in the illicit sale of liquor. Despite the clear legal stance against the purchase, sale, and storage of alcohol, unauthorized and unconventional methods of trading in alcohol continue to thrive. Recent reports highlight a unique incident in the bustling market of Bairgania near Sitamarhi, where a man was seen openly selling alcohol from a cart disguised as a Nepali-made soft drink stall. The visuals of this audacious act quickly went viral on social media, sparking debates on the effectiveness of the alcohol ban in Bihar.

