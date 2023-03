videoDetails

Z-plus Security and Bulletproof cars, Conman posing as PMO official arrested in Jammu Kashmir

| Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV, official accommodation at a five-star hotel and a whole lot more - a conman from Gujarat managed to take the Jammu and Kashmir administration and its security structure for a ride, posing as a senior official from the Prime Minister's Office.