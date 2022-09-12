Zareen Khan makes rare yet stylish appearance at Mumbai airport

Bollywood celebs on daily basis ditch their glamorous avatars to rock casual airport looks in Mumbai. Actor Zareen Khan made a rare appearance at the airport. Zareen donned a casual printed T-shirt and black jeans. Her black sunglasses completed the airport look. She generously posed for the paps.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

