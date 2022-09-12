NewsVideos

Zareen Khan makes rare yet stylish appearance at Mumbai airport

Bollywood celebs on daily basis ditch their glamorous avatars to rock casual airport looks in Mumbai. Actor Zareen Khan made a rare appearance at the airport. Zareen donned a casual printed T-shirt and black jeans. Her black sunglasses completed the airport look. She generously posed for the paps.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
