Zareen Khan makes rare yet stylish appearance at Mumbai airport
Bollywood celebs on daily basis ditch their glamorous avatars to rock casual airport looks in Mumbai. Actor Zareen Khan made a rare appearance at the airport. Zareen donned a casual printed T-shirt and black jeans. Her black sunglasses completed the airport look. She generously posed for the paps.
