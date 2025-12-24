videoDetails

Zee Archive: BJP Opposed Socialism From Beginning But How Did The Party Adopt It? Vajpayee Responds

Zee Archive Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: In an interview, Atal Bihari Vajpayee said, “There is no contradiction in this. We have opposed socialist ideology and consider it a complete ideology. As far as the element of equality in it is concerned, we support that. But when it comes to its doctrinal aspect, we disagree with it. However, the Indira government amended the Constitution of the country and made it mandatory for all parties, after which our party also included secularism and socialism in its preamble.