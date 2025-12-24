videoDetails

Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was known as a renowned poet. So how did he end up walking the thorny path of politics? Revealing this, the Prime Minister said, “Politics was never my first destination. I used to write poetry and wanted to become a journalist. But when Shyama Prasad Mukherjee passed away during detention in Srinagar, I decided to enter politics to complete his unfinished work. Politics was never my first subject, but now it is not something I can leave either. By doing so, I would not want to be called guilty of desertion.