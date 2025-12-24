Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2999753https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/zee-archive-vajapyee-wanted-to-give-full-power-to-army-to-eliminate-terrorism-in-kashmir-2999753.html
NewsVideosZee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir
videoDetails

Zee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir

Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Zee Archive Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a strong advocate of peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He wanted to deal firmly with terrorism in Kashmir. In an interview, he clearly stated, “No country in the world can allow itself to be divided. Independent nations even go to the extent of civil war for this. What we need is just a little firmness. The army is deployed, but it is not given clear instructions. Charar-e-Sharif gets burnt down and Mast Gul escapes to Pakistan. Meanwhile, due to the lack of clear directions, the army is forced to stand on the hills and merely watch.”

All Videos

Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
Play Icon05:32
Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?
Play Icon03:03
 Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?
Zee Archive: BJP Opposed Socialism From Beginning But How Did The Party Adopt It? Vajpayee Responds
Play Icon04:12
Zee Archive: BJP Opposed Socialism From Beginning But How Did The Party Adopt It? Vajpayee Responds
Zee Archive: After Resounding 1971 Victory, Did Atal Call Indira “Durga”? Find Out What Former PM Had Replied
Play Icon03:50
Zee Archive: After Resounding 1971 Victory, Did Atal Call Indira “Durga”? Find Out What Former PM Had Replied
VHP & Bajrang Dal Breach Barricades at Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Youth’s Lynching
Play Icon01:59
VHP & Bajrang Dal Breach Barricades at Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Youth’s Lynching

Trending Videos

Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
play icon5:32
Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva
Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?
play icon3:3
Zee Archive: How Did Poet Atal Become A Politician? Did Former PM Ever Think Of Quitting Politics?
Zee Archive: BJP Opposed Socialism From Beginning But How Did The Party Adopt It? Vajpayee Responds
play icon4:12
Zee Archive: BJP Opposed Socialism From Beginning But How Did The Party Adopt It? Vajpayee Responds
Zee Archive: After Resounding 1971 Victory, Did Atal Call Indira “Durga”? Find Out What Former PM Had Replied
play icon3:50
Zee Archive: After Resounding 1971 Victory, Did Atal Call Indira “Durga”? Find Out What Former PM Had Replied
VHP & Bajrang Dal Breach Barricades at Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Youth’s Lynching
play icon1:59
VHP & Bajrang Dal Breach Barricades at Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Youth’s Lynching