Zee Archive: Vajapyee Wanted To Give Full Power To Army To Eliminate Terrorism In Kashmir

Zee Archive Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a strong advocate of peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He wanted to deal firmly with terrorism in Kashmir. In an interview, he clearly stated, “No country in the world can allow itself to be divided. Independent nations even go to the extent of civil war for this. What we need is just a little firmness. The army is deployed, but it is not given clear instructions. Charar-e-Sharif gets burnt down and Mast Gul escapes to Pakistan. Meanwhile, due to the lack of clear directions, the army is forced to stand on the hills and merely watch.”