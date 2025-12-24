videoDetails

Zee Archive: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shocked Pakistan In Geneva

Zee Archive Atal Bihari Vajpayee Video: During the Narasimha Rao government, Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to Geneva leading an Indian delegation as the Leader of the Opposition. Recalling the incident, the former Prime Minister said, “When Narasimha Rao asked me to lead the Indian delegation, I agreed after discussing it with party leaders. Seeing me there, Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was completely taken aback. She said on television that there is an India where a delegation is led by the leader of the opposition, and there is a Pakistan where the leader of the opposition stays at home and only keeps criticizing me.