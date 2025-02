videoDetails

Zee Helpline: Bribe of Rs 10,000 for ration card!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 05:32 PM IST

Zee Helpline: Let us show you the problem of a family from Siwan, Bihar who was struggling to get their name added back in the ration card. They were being asked for a bribe of Rs 10,000. But by calling Zee Helpline, their problem was solved immediately.