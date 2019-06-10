close

Zee News video helps court in Kathua rape-murder case, Vishal Jangotra acquitted

A special court in Punjab's Pathankot on Monday convicted six of the seven accused in the brutal rape and murder case of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of the six convicted, three are awarded life term while three were sentenced to a jail term of five years. Vishal Jangotra, who was also made an accused in the case by the police, was let off by the court which relied on a Zee News report that showed him being present in a place several hundred kilometres away from the crime scene.

Jun 10, 2019, 19:58 PM IST

