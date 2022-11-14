NewsVideos

Zee People: Meet Naresh, UPSC aspirant who has dedicated his life to teach kids for free

|Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
In Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar area, around 150 students flock to a makeshift school every day to learn. Their education is free of cost, and they no longer have to worry about a lack of access to online classes. All this has been possible thanks to Badaun-born Naresh Pal. Growing up, he watched how his parents, both farmers, were unable to provide him with a proper education with their income. Even as he went to college, he had to take up private tuitions to fund his studies.

