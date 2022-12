Abhimanyu Easwaran to replace Captain Rohit Sharma in Test series against Bangladesh | Zee News Eng

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

Rohit Sharma is certain to miss the last match of the ODI series and is now doubtful for the two-match Test series. In absence of Rohit Sharma, Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as the cover. The Bengal skipper is currently leading India A in Bangladesh. With twin centuries on the A-tour, he could make his international debut in the 1st Test.