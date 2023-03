videoDetails

Afghanistan Beats Pakistan For First Time In T20I Cricket Series

| Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Afghanistan men's cricket team wrote history after defeating Pakistan by 6 wickets in the first T20I. The three-match series held at Sharjah cricket stadium in UAE. This was the first time that Afghanistan have beaten Pakistan in this format of the game. It was quite a dominant win too as Afghanistan bowled out Pakistan for their fifth lowest total ever.