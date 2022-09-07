NewsVideos

Asia Cup 2022: Did poor selection weigh heavily on the team?

Team India has reached the brink of exit from Asia Cup 2022. If the team has to go to the final, then it will depend on the results of the other teams. The year changed, the captain changed but the story of Team India did not change. In this special show, watch who is responsible for India's defeat in Asia Cup?

Sep 07, 2022
