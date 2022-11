FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan fans clean up stadiums before leaving, winning hearts worldwide

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

Following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Group E match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium, Japan fans stayed back and helped the ground staff clean up the mess. Many videos of them picking up their garbage have gone viral on social media platforms and are widely appreciated by fans around the globe.