FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates HISTORY, REACTS on becoming first player to achieve this

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups on November 24. He achieved this feat during Portugal's Group H match against Ghana at the Stadium 974 in Qatar. The Portugal captain scored in the 65th minute from the penalty spot.