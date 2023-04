videoDetails

GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh Hits 5 Sixes In A Row To Steal The Victory

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Gujarat Titans in match number 13 of IPL 2023. From Rinku Singh's Heroics To Rashid Khan's Hat-Trick, Top 5 Talking Points From KKR vs GT Game.