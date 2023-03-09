NewsVideos
Gujarat: PM Modi, Australian PM Albanese to enjoy India vs Australia test match in Ahmedabad

|Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Ahead of the fourth and final test match between India and Australia e on March 09 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese are all set to enjoy the much high voltage test match in Ahmedabad. The match would be held at Gujarat’s iconic Narendra Modi stadium. All security arrangements have been made along with posters and banners of both leaders being displayed at different spots throughout the stadium. Earlier, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also arrived at the stadium to take stock of the preparations.

