ICC unveils mascot duo for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023; Shefali Verma, Yash Dhull attend event

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
The mascots for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 were unveiled in Haryana’s Gurugram on Aug 19. The mascots originating from a distant cricket utopia called ‘Crictoverse’ represent distinct traits that stand as symbols of both gender equality and diversity. Captains of the reigning U19 WC Champions Shefali Verma and Yash Dhull attended the event. Notably, the WC is scheduled to embark on Oct 5 with an opening match between defending champion England and runner-up New Zealand.
