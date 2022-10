IND Vs PAK T20 WC: India beat Pakistan by four wickets

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Virat Kohli once again guided India to victory against Pakistan in the n the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). India beats Pakistan by four wickets in one of the most thrilling games ever.