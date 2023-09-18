trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663842
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Cricket Team Return Home After Winning Asia Cup 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Sri Lanka were bowled all-out for just 50 runs, as India’s Mohammed Siraj claiming a career-best 6-21 – including four wickets in one over.
Follow Us

All Videos

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Reveals What The Centre Has In Store For Parliament’s Special Session
play icon5:57
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Reveals What The Centre Has In Store For Parliament’s Special Session
“Yamraj Will Be Waiting…” UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Miscreants
play icon1:56
“Yamraj Will Be Waiting…” UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Miscreants
Congress's first reaction on 'Special Session', what did Adhir Ranjan say?
play icon1:16
Congress's first reaction on 'Special Session', what did Adhir Ranjan say?
Anantnag Encounter Big Update: It's time for terrorists to become commandos in Anantnag!
play icon8:20
Anantnag Encounter Big Update: It's time for terrorists to become commandos in Anantnag!
Heavy Rain Alert: Drops raining from the sky caused terrible destruction
play icon5:13
Heavy Rain Alert: Drops raining from the sky caused terrible destruction

Trending Videos

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Reveals What The Centre Has In Store For Parliament’s Special Session
play icon5:57
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Reveals What The Centre Has In Store For Parliament’s Special Session
“Yamraj Will Be Waiting…” UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Miscreants
play icon1:56
“Yamraj Will Be Waiting…” UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Miscreants
Congress's first reaction on 'Special Session', what did Adhir Ranjan say?
play icon1:16
Congress's first reaction on 'Special Session', what did Adhir Ranjan say?
Anantnag Encounter Big Update: It's time for terrorists to become commandos in Anantnag!
play icon8:20
Anantnag Encounter Big Update: It's time for terrorists to become commandos in Anantnag!
Heavy Rain Alert: Drops raining from the sky caused terrible destruction
play icon5:13
Heavy Rain Alert: Drops raining from the sky caused terrible destruction