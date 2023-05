videoDetails

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir gets into ugly brawl after RCB vs LSG match

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

RCB’s Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir once again caught up in a heated exchange. The bad blood between the duo, once again spilled over after the IPL 2023. Kohli and Gambhir got involved in a heated exchange after a low-scoring match, which RCB won. While the players were shaking hands after the game, there seemed to be words exchanged between LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli.