‘Messi, we are waiting for you’ Gunmen open fire at Lionel Messi’s family's store in Argentina

| Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Gunmen threatened Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi through a written message. This comes after the gunmen opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina. No casualties were reported in the attack on his family.