trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699435
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MS Dhoni's No 7 Jersey Has Been Retired, BCCI Warns Players Not To Pick Legendary Shirt

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Follow Us
The BCCI has decided to retire MS Dhoni's No. 7 shirt. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar's No. 10 shirt was also taken off the shelves.

All Videos

Parliament Security Breach Update: Time to leave home, wrote accused Sagar Sharma in his diary
Play Icon5:1
Parliament Security Breach Update: Time to leave home, wrote accused Sagar Sharma in his diary
Disha Patani's Bold Look Will Warm Your Heart l
Play Icon0:33
Disha Patani's Bold Look Will Warm Your Heart l
Patiala Court sends accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand
Play Icon3:21
Patiala Court sends accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand
Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Meeting
Play Icon0:50
Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Meeting
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl Spotted Sleeping with 4 Snakes - Video Leaves Viewers Stunned, Raises Concerns
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl Spotted Sleeping with 4 Snakes - Video Leaves Viewers Stunned, Raises Concerns

Trending Videos

Parliament Security Breach Update: Time to leave home, wrote accused Sagar Sharma in his diary
play icon5:1
Parliament Security Breach Update: Time to leave home, wrote accused Sagar Sharma in his diary
Disha Patani's Bold Look Will Warm Your Heart l
play icon0:33
Disha Patani's Bold Look Will Warm Your Heart l
Patiala Court sends accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand
play icon3:21
Patiala Court sends accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand
Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Meeting
play icon0:50
Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Meeting
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl Spotted Sleeping with 4 Snakes - Video Leaves Viewers Stunned, Raises Concerns
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl Spotted Sleeping with 4 Snakes - Video Leaves Viewers Stunned, Raises Concerns