Only in Pakistan! PCB to appoint Mickey Arthur as world’s first online head coach | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur is likely to take up the Men In Green’s coaching responsibilities again but this time with a twist. As per reports in Pakistani media, the Australian has agreed to coach Pakistan online. He won’t be present for all series and will only travel when he feels it is necessary. He will only coach Babar Azam & Co online. With that, he becomes World Cricket’s first full-time “ONLINE” coach.