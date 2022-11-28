NewsVideos

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, smashes 7 sixes in an over in Vijay Hazare

|Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad created List A history by becoming the first-ever batter to hammer 43 runs and 7 sixes in 1 over.

Research shows migraines caused by alterations in metabolite levels
Research shows migraines caused by alterations in metabolite levels

