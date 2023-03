videoDetails

S Sreesanth Returns To Indian Premier League After 10 Years Of Spot-Fixing Scandal | IPL 2023

| Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

In the latest, Sreesanth informed that he will return to the IPL after ten years as a commentator. Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the IPL 2023, on Tuesday announced a star-studded panel of commentators that features some of the most decorated players to have graced the 22 yards.