Sachin Tendulkar Talks About WTC 2023 Finals, Says Seamers Are To Look For In The Finals

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar says that seamers are going to make a difference in the WTC finals at Oval. Watch the full interview.

