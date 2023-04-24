videoDetails

Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: From Gully Cricket to Cricketing Deity - Journey Of Cricket's Icon

| Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Today, we celebrate the 50th birthday of a legend. A man who has inspired generations of cricketers, whose name is synonymous with greatness. Sachin Tendulkar, the Master Blaster, the God of Cricket, has turned 50, and the world is rejoicing. His career has been nothing short of an extraordinary – from a young boy playing cricket in the streets of Mumbai to a global icon, Sachin has left an indelible mark on the sport.