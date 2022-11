Saudi Arabia beats Argentina by 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

Messi converted the penalty in the 10th minute before Argentina were disallowed three goals for offside all in the first half. Three minutes into the second half, Saleh Al-Shehri levelled the score before a stunner from Salem Al-Dawsari put Saudi ahead. They were on point with their defense, denying Argentina any further opportunities as they sailed to a memorable 2-1 win.