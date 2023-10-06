trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671847
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shubman Gill Tested Positive For Dengue, Doubtful For India-Australia World Cup Match | World Cup

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
The Indian team’s worries ahead of its opening World Cup game against Australia has been compounded by in-form Shubman Gill’s health issues and the batter is a doubtful starter for Sunday’s match.
Follow Us

All Videos

Raipur: ABVP workers stage protest against Baghel government
play icon2:12
Raipur: ABVP workers stage protest against Baghel government
Sharad Pawar reaches Delhi
play icon1:36
Sharad Pawar reaches Delhi
Preparation for elections in 5 states! Important meeting of Election Commission
play icon1:7
Preparation for elections in 5 states! Important meeting of Election Commission
India defeated Japan in hockey, hoisted the tricolor, won the gold medal
play icon3:19
India defeated Japan in hockey, hoisted the tricolor, won the gold medal
Hundreds of Congress workers reached BJP headquarters with flags in their hands.
play icon1:4
Hundreds of Congress workers reached BJP headquarters with flags in their hands.

Trending Videos

Raipur: ABVP workers stage protest against Baghel government
play icon2:12
Raipur: ABVP workers stage protest against Baghel government
Sharad Pawar reaches Delhi
play icon1:36
Sharad Pawar reaches Delhi
Preparation for elections in 5 states! Important meeting of Election Commission
play icon1:7
Preparation for elections in 5 states! Important meeting of Election Commission
India defeated Japan in hockey, hoisted the tricolor, won the gold medal
play icon3:19
India defeated Japan in hockey, hoisted the tricolor, won the gold medal
Hundreds of Congress workers reached BJP headquarters with flags in their hands.
play icon1:4
Hundreds of Congress workers reached BJP headquarters with flags in their hands.