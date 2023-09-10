trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660269
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on Sunday, a local Sri Lankan cricketer extended a heartwarming gesture to India's batting sensation, Virat Kohli.
Follow Us

All Videos

Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed
play icon1:30
Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed
G20 Leaders And Int Delegates Embrace Indian Fashion At Gala Dinner Hosted by President Murmu
play icon5:9
G20 Leaders And Int Delegates Embrace Indian Fashion At Gala Dinner Hosted by President Murmu
“Bali Was Bali, New Delhi, is New Delhi” Jaishankar's Schools BBC Journalist On Ukraine war
play icon3:4
“Bali Was Bali, New Delhi, is New Delhi” Jaishankar's Schools BBC Journalist On Ukraine war
Delhi G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi is giving underwear to the leaders coming to Gandhi's Samadhi
play icon5:36
Delhi G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi is giving underwear to the leaders coming to Gandhi's Samadhi
G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi taught the lesson of non-violence to Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni
play icon8:55
G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi taught the lesson of non-violence to Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni

Trending Videos

Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed
play icon1:30
Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed
G20 Leaders And Int Delegates Embrace Indian Fashion At Gala Dinner Hosted by President Murmu
play icon5:9
G20 Leaders And Int Delegates Embrace Indian Fashion At Gala Dinner Hosted by President Murmu
“Bali Was Bali, New Delhi, is New Delhi” Jaishankar's Schools BBC Journalist On Ukraine war
play icon3:4
“Bali Was Bali, New Delhi, is New Delhi” Jaishankar's Schools BBC Journalist On Ukraine war
Delhi G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi is giving underwear to the leaders coming to Gandhi's Samadhi
play icon5:36
Delhi G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi is giving underwear to the leaders coming to Gandhi's Samadhi
G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi taught the lesson of non-violence to Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni
play icon8:55
G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: PM Modi taught the lesson of non-violence to Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni