NewsVideos

T20 World Cup: Injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma hit on forearm

|Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
Just when the Indian team had set foot to practice ahead of the semi final, captain Rohit Sharma was hit on the right forearm. Watch the video to know the full story...

All Videos

NCP's Jitendra Awhad stops screening of Marathi film Har Har Mahadev in Thane
9:24
NCP's Jitendra Awhad stops screening of Marathi film Har Har Mahadev in Thane
Rajnath Singh visit veteran BJP leader LK Advani on his birthday
0:56
Rajnath Singh visit veteran BJP leader LK Advani on his birthday
Dawood Ibrahim created riot cell, big disclosure in NIA chargesheet
3:48
Dawood Ibrahim created riot cell, big disclosure in NIA chargesheet
Chandra Grahan 2022: Great coincidence after 200 years on lunar eclipse
18:52
Chandra Grahan 2022: Great coincidence after 200 years on lunar eclipse
Former US president Donald Trump to make a big announcement on Nov 15
3:52
Former US president Donald Trump to make a big announcement on Nov 15

Trending Videos

9:24
NCP's Jitendra Awhad stops screening of Marathi film Har Har Mahadev in Thane
0:56
Rajnath Singh visit veteran BJP leader LK Advani on his birthday
3:48
Dawood Ibrahim created riot cell, big disclosure in NIA chargesheet
18:52
Chandra Grahan 2022: Great coincidence after 200 years on lunar eclipse
3:52
Former US president Donald Trump to make a big announcement on Nov 15
T20 World Cup 2022,