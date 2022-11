T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney on rape charges

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney on rape charges. Reportedly, Australian police have charged Gunathilaka with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The alleged assault reportedly took place at a property in Rose Bay, New South Wales.