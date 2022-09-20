NewsVideos

Team India expelled this player due to poor performance

|Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
A young fast bowler of Team India has been dropped from the team due to poor game. This player has wasted his chances so far. The T20 series to be played against Australia is going to be very important for Team India. For this series, a fast bowler has not been able to make his place in Team India. We are talking about Avesh Khan. Avesh Khan was constantly being a part of the team for some time now, but wasting the opportunities was now too heavy for him.

