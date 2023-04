videoDetails

Watch Video: David Miller hit 31 runs in 16 balls, beat Delhi at home

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

In the match played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Gujarat registered a resounding victory. Gujarat batsman David Miller has played a match-winning inning. He scored a blistering 31 runs in just 16 balls.