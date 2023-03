videoDetails

World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora Make Historic Win

| Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Scripting history, Indian pugilists Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora were crowned as World Champions. Both the leading Champions won the Mahindra IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship. The Championship was held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. Nitu defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia with a 5-0 scoreline.