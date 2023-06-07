NewsVideos
videoDetails

WTC Final 2023: “Australian team going to be very very competitive…” Sachin Tendulkar

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
A day before the ICC World Test Championship Finals against Australia, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on June 6, said that whether they are full squad or not, once they cross rope and are on the field, they are going to be very very competitive. “Australia is a terrific team. They have a balanced squad. Nice blend of experienced and youth. They have always been competitive. Whether they are full squad or not, once they cross rope and are on the field, they are going to be very very competitive,” said the master blaster.

All Videos

PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
10:3
PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
1:37
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
1:24
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
5:52
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims
10:19
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims

Trending Videos

10:3
PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
1:37
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
1:24
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
5:52
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
10:19
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims