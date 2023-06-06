NewsVideos
videoDetails

WTC Finals: Anjum Chopra Talks About KS Bharat, Ishan Kisan and Indian Bowling Lineup

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
India vs Australia big clash in the WTC finals is the most awaited championship. In a exclusive interview, Anjum Chopra, the former Indian team captain talked about the playing XI of the Indian team. Watch the full interview.

All Videos

'America' salutes India's democracy... If you want to see democracy then go to 'Delhi'
2:28
'America' salutes India's democracy... If you want to see democracy then go to 'Delhi'
The bridge worth crores was washed away in the government of uncle-nephew, politics intensified!
5:32
The bridge worth crores was washed away in the government of uncle-nephew, politics intensified!
Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!
1:53
Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!
Dhirendra Shastri's 'bride' found?
15:47
Dhirendra Shastri's 'bride' found?
The 'eyewitness' who closely watched the Balasore accident came in front... told the whole story
5:5
The 'eyewitness' who closely watched the Balasore accident came in front... told the whole story

Trending Videos

2:28
'America' salutes India's democracy... If you want to see democracy then go to 'Delhi'
5:32
The bridge worth crores was washed away in the government of uncle-nephew, politics intensified!
1:53
Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!
15:47
Dhirendra Shastri's 'bride' found?
5:5
The 'eyewitness' who closely watched the Balasore accident came in front... told the whole story