NewsVideos
videoDetails

WTC: India disappoints in batting-friendly conditions, Aus continues to dominate

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
At the close of play on Day 2, India had posted 151/5 at Oval. KS Bharat (5*) and Rahane (29*) were unbeaten at the crease as the stumps were drawn at the end of the final session. Watch the full video...

All Videos

Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP
2:56
Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP
MP: Toddler who fell into borewell in Sehore dies of suffocation
3:31
MP: Toddler who fell into borewell in Sehore dies of suffocation
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP over Love Jihad
0:51
 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP over Love Jihad
OBC Aayog Chief Hansraj Ahir makes big claim, 'Mass conversion in Bengal'
1:47
OBC Aayog Chief Hansraj Ahir makes big claim, 'Mass conversion in Bengal'
BJP Calls Meeting Of CMs, Deputy CMs On June 11, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
2:38
BJP Calls Meeting Of CMs, Deputy CMs On June 11, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Trending Videos

2:56
Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP
3:31
MP: Toddler who fell into borewell in Sehore dies of suffocation
0:51
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP over Love Jihad
1:47
OBC Aayog Chief Hansraj Ahir makes big claim, 'Mass conversion in Bengal'
2:38
BJP Calls Meeting Of CMs, Deputy CMs On June 11, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections