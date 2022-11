Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban bans Afghan women from amusement parks

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

The Taliban has banned Afghan women from entering the capital's public parks and funfairs, just months after ordering access to be segregated by gender. The new rule, introduced this week, further squeezes women out of an ever-shrinking public space that already sees them banned from traveling without a male escort and forced to wear a hijab or burqa whenever out of the home.