American F-16 fighter Jet Crashes In South Korea While Training Exercise, US Air Force

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
An American F-16 fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Monday (Dec 11) during a training exercise and the pilot has since been rescued after ejecting from the aircraft, by South Korean authorities, said the United States Air Force confirming the incident earlier reported by news agency Yonhap.
