trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684764
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asian Champions Trophy For Women: "We were nervous as Japan is a very good team..." Captain Savita Punia Celebrates Her Victory

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
On winning the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Captain of Indian women's hockey team Savita Punia said that the team played very aggressively after halftime. She also that they are enjoying their win.
Follow Us

All Videos

Hamas terrorists have now got the support of Pakistan
Play Icon5:30
Hamas terrorists have now got the support of Pakistan
Another audio revealed in Elvish Yadav Case
Play Icon5:31
Another audio revealed in Elvish Yadav Case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls High Level Meeting over increasing pollution
Play Icon1:22
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls High Level Meeting over increasing pollution
Delhi schools shut in view of Increasing Air Pollution
Play Icon8:21
Delhi schools shut in view of Increasing Air Pollution
Kids playground becomes den of terror in Gaza
Play Icon5:9
Kids playground becomes den of terror in Gaza

Trending Videos

Hamas terrorists have now got the support of Pakistan
play icon5:30
Hamas terrorists have now got the support of Pakistan
Another audio revealed in Elvish Yadav Case
play icon5:31
Another audio revealed in Elvish Yadav Case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls High Level Meeting over increasing pollution
play icon1:22
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls High Level Meeting over increasing pollution
Delhi schools shut in view of Increasing Air Pollution
play icon8:21
Delhi schools shut in view of Increasing Air Pollution
Kids playground becomes den of terror in Gaza
play icon5:9
Kids playground becomes den of terror in Gaza