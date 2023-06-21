NewsVideos
Astrophysicist And Host Of Famous Cosmos Series Neil deGrasse Tyson meets PM Modi

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while on his trip to the United States, will meet several thought leaders in New York on Tuesday. The list of renowned people he is slated to meet includes Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Paul Romer, and Nicholas Nassim Taleb among others.

All Videos

Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) welcomes PM Narendra Modi with flyer, 250 Feet Banner over the Hudson River
play icon2:17
Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) welcomes PM Narendra Modi with flyer, 250 Feet Banner over the Hudson River
"I am a fan…" says Tesla CEO Elon Musk after meeting with PM Modi
play icon3:6
“I am a fan…” says Tesla CEO Elon Musk after meeting with PM Modi
PM Modi meets Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Robert Thurman in New York City
play icon1:34
PM Modi meets Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Robert Thurman in New York City
Indian BOSS in America, USA echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
play icon15:32
Indian BOSS in America, USA echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
After leaving the hotel, PM Modi suddenly started walking on the 'American' streets.
play icon9:56
After leaving the hotel, PM Modi suddenly started walking on the 'American' streets.

