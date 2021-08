Badi Bahas: Hardline Taliban will be defeated by diplomacy?

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar highlighted the growing activity of Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Afghanistan, urging the United Nations Security Council “to not take a selective, tactical or complacent view of the problems we face”. The issue of debate in the 'Badi Bahas' today - Will the hardline Taliban be defeated by diplomacy?